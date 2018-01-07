Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (CPI) today wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to ensure the Centre and states formulate a policy to reduce consumption of alcohol.

In the letter, party general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said there is no uniform policy on liquor and a majority of the states have made alcohol sales a major source of their revenue.

"As per the studies available, one person is dying every 96 minutes in India due to alcohol addiction. Besides, lakhs of people are getting health problems, family disputes," Reddy said.

It is clear alcohol consumption is one of the major reasons for accidents and crime, he said in the letter.

"In this connection, I request you to use your good offices and direct the Government of India and state governments to formulate a policy to reduce the consumption of alcohol in the country," the CPI leader said.

Referring to a Supreme Court decision imposing fine on a petitioner who sought a countrywide ban on liquor, Reddy said seeking prohibition is not a frivolous litigation.

The top court recently rejected a plea seeking countrywide ban on liquor and also imposed Rs 1 lakh as costs on the petitioner Chaitanya Sravanthi, a Vishakhapatnam-based organisation. PTI GDK RSY .

