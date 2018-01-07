Demonetised currency worth Rs 50 lakh seized, two arrested
Published: 07th January 2018
Last Updated: 07th January 2018 06:32 PM | A+A A- |
Srinagar, Jan 7 (PTI) Two people were today arrested here for allegedly possessing demonetised currency with face value of Rs 50 lakh, the police said.
The accused were apprehended during a surprise check near Batboni Baghiyas here, they said.
They both were identified as Nazir Ahmad Rather, a resident of Rafidabad, and Akeel Ahmad Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
Police has registered a case under the Specified Bank Notes (cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017, they said, adding further investigation was on. PTI SSB DPB .
