Srinagar, Jan 7 (PTI) Two people were today arrested here for allegedly possessing demonetised currency with face value of Rs 50 lakh, the police said.

The accused were apprehended during a surprise check near Batboni Baghiyas here, they said.

They both were identified as Nazir Ahmad Rather, a resident of Rafidabad, and Akeel Ahmad Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Police has registered a case under the Specified Bank Notes (cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017, they said, adding further investigation was on. PTI SSB DPB .

