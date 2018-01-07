New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Agro-chemical maker Dhanuka Agritech is planning to launch two fungicides in the 2018-19 fiscal to help control the plant disease in grapes and other horticulture crops, its chairman R G Agarwal said.

"We launched a couple of products this year. For the next fiscal, we are planning to introduce two new fungicides specifically for grape crops. Gradually, they will be introduced for other horticultural crops," Agarwal told PTI.

The company is awaiting the registration clearance for the fungicides from the Union Agriculture Ministry, he said.

Besides fungicides, Agarwal said that combination products will also be introduced in the next financial year to control plant diseases in various crops.

Highlighting about the company's growth, Agarwal said that the fourth quarter of the current fiscal would be better as sales are expected to be higher because late rains have improved soil moisture boosting the ongoing sowing of rabi (winter) crops.

He exuded confidence that the company will achieve double digit growth in the entire 2017-18 fiscal.

Dhanuka Agritech, which manufactures a wide range of farm input products, has more than 200 registrations so far.

Last week, the company instituted 'Dhanuka Innovative Agriculture Award' (DIAA) to recognise and encourage innovative farming techniques adopted across India.

The nominations are invited till February 22 in 30 categories from farmers, input dealers, agri-institutes, scientists and Krishi Vigyan Kendras. The awards will be distributed on March 22, Agarwal added.

The company has four manufacturing units and has technical tie-ups with four American and six Japanese companies. PTI LUX SBT .

