Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 (PTI) Odisha government has appointed Koraput district judge as head of the inquiry commission to probe the alleged gang rape of a minor tribal girl at Kunduli area in Koraput district.

A 14-year-old class IX student of Musaguda village had alleged that she was gangraped by a group of four men in uniform on October 10 last year while returning to her village from Kunduli market.

"The Commission will enquire into and report in respect of three matters - the sequence of events alleged to have led to the purported crime, the person(s) responsible for the incident and any other matter connected with the incident," the notification read.

The Commission has been asked to submit its report within three months, a notification issued yesterday said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier ordered a judicial probe into the incident.

The district police which investigated into the allegation, concluded that there was no rape of the girl.

The medical reports submitted to the Odisha Human Rights Commission had also mentioned that the medical experts have found no proof of gang rape after examining the girl. PTI AAM NN .

