New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is exploring possibility of using engines of scrapped buses to make CNG based power generators, a move that may save resources while cutting down pollution.

A proposal for use of engines of buses that are scrapped after completing their life was discussed in a meeting of the state transport authority (STA), an official said.

"The work on technical aspect of the proposal is going on. The generators developed through use of bus engines will help save resources," he said.

It will also help in cutting down pollution as the generators will be CNG based, the official said.

The DTC needs 32 power generators of 30 KVA capacity to replace old and scrapped ones at its various depots.

The STA board has directed it to explore feasibility of using engines of scrapped standard floor buses into CNG based power generators while looking into all aspects including pollution and financial implications, the official said.

The buses have a life period of 10 years or a coverage of 7.5 lakh kms during that period or earlier, after that they are scrapped. PTI VIT DIP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.