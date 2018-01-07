The Hague, Jan 6 (AFP) Eight people have been detained in The Hague after they broke into the Iranian embassy and threw projectiles at the building, police said today.

The suspects were arrested on Friday accused of a variety of offences including sedition, disrupting public order, attempted arson and unauthorised entry, police spokeswoman Hilda Vijverberg told AFP.

Footage on public broadcaster NOS shows a group of men shouting "Death to the Islamic Republic" in Farsi, climbing the barrier into the embassy compound and hurling what were probably eggs or pebbles at the building.

Dozens of protesters staged demonstrations in The Hague and Amsterdam against the Iranian regime on Tuesday.

Iran itself has been rocked by days of opposition protests over the state of the economy and against the regime which left 21 people dead. (AFP) UZM .

