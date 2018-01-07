By Lalit K Jha Washington, Jan 6 (PTI) US President Donald Trump today said that the controversial book 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' is an act of fiction and its author Michael Wolff is a fraud.

"It's a disgrace that he can do something like this," Trump told reporters at a press conference in the Camp David, a picturesque presidential retreat of Maryland, where he is holding meetings with his Republican leaders in the Congress.

He was referring to the book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," by Michael Wolff, which was released Friday.

"Libel laws are very weak in this country. If they were stronger, hopefully, you would not have something like that happen," he said.

Responding to reportersÂ’ questions, Trump defended his early morning tweets about the book and that he is a genius.

"This morning you were tweeting about your mental state.

Why did you feel the need to tweet about that this morning?" he was asked.

"Only because I went to the best colleges, or college. I had a situation where I was a very excellent student, came out, made billions and billions of dollars, became one of the top business people, went to television and for 10 years was a tremendous success, which you've probably heard," he said.

"(And then) ran for president one time and won, and then I hear this guy that does not know me, does not know me at all. By the way, did not interview me for three hours, it didn't exist, OK? It's in his imagination," Trump said about the author of the book Wolff. PTI LKJ UZM .

