Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) A city-based naval hospital has succeeded in retrieving the heart and other organs of a brain dead woman for donation.

The INHS Asvini claimed it was the first heart retrieval at its facility.

A 53-year-old wife of an ex-serviceman of the Indian Navy sustained a severe head injury in a road accident on December 30, 2017.

She was declared brain dead at the INHS Asvini following which her family consented to donate her organs, a statement issued by the hospital said.

The woman's heart, liver and kidneys were retrieved on the night of January 3-4 at the INHS Asvini, after obtaining necessary clearances of the civil police and State Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC).

The donated organs were then transported to the hospitals allocated by ZTCC, the release said.

The civil and the naval police provided assistance in making traffic clearance arrangements and the 'green corridor' for the transportation of the organs, the statement said. PTI ND GK .

