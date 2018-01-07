New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Foggy and cold conditions prevailed in the city though the minimum temperature rose marginally.

The national capital recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest temperature, yesterday.

Delhi savoured a sun-washed afternoon which pushed the mercury to 20.7 degrees Celsius. The city had a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Poor visibility affected the movement of trains. 50 of them were late, 16 rescheduled and 39 cancelled till 6 pm, a senior railway official said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 100 and 55 per cent.

The weatherman forecast a clear sky with moderate fog tomorrow morning and mist during daytime. PTI MNL ASG GVS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.