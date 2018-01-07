Panaji, Jan 7 (PTI) Goa police today rescued four minor boys who were found loitering on Calangute beach without any parent or guardian.

Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi said that the help of an NGO called Scan-Goa was taken to record their statements after which the minors were presented before the Child Welfare Committee following a mandatory medical examination.

He added that the Child Welfare Committee had ordered that the four minors be admitted to the state-run Apna Ghar.

Efforts are on to trace their parents, the official said, adding that last month a total of 12 such minors were found and rescued at Calangute beach. PTI RPS BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.