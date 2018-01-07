Kohima, Jan 7 (PTI) Fruits sprayed with calcium carbide have been seized and three persons arrested from a market in Dimapur district in this connection, police said today.

Calcium carbide, often sprayed or injected on fruits for its artificial ripening, is hazardous as it contains traces of arsenic and phosphorus.

A spokesman of Dimapur Police said that huge quantity of bananas and three kilograms of calcium carbide were seized from a shop during a raid last night and one man was arrested in this connection.

The police also raided more shops in New Market area and arrested two others involved in the artificial ripening of fruits using the chemical.

Sources said the seized chemical and the bananas were being sent to a Forensic Laboratory for chemical analysis.

A case has been registered in this connection at Dimapur East Police Station. PTI NBS MM .

