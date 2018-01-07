Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot today demanded that the Rajasthan government announces relief for farmers in Karauli, Sawaimadhopur and Dholpur districts of the state.

He said these districts are drought affected and farmers need urgent assistances.

"Drought has affected 60-70 per cent farms lands and adequate irrigation is not available there. The government should provide immediate relief to the farmers," he said in a statement here. PTI SDA NSD .

