Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A five-member fact finding team of the Samajwadi Party has visited the village of an 18-year-old girl who was hacked to death by a jilted lover in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

The Class 12 student was killed with a sickle at Ghar Shayam village in Kandhla police station area of Shamli on December 13, 2017 when she was returning home from college.

The jilted lover, Amarpal (26), and his three accomplice had been arrested and the weapon used in the crime seized.

A police outpost in-charge, Kailash Chand, was removed for negligence of duty in the matter.

Former UP minister Sudhakar Singh Kashyap led the team, while Saharanpur MLA Sanjay Garg, Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan and Sudhir Pawar, and Shamli SP district unit president Ashok Choudhary were its member.

The team last evening reached the village and met the family members of the victim.

The team later said it will submit its report to the party high command and assured that justice would be done.

They also claimed that the victim's family is being pressured to withdraw the case against the accused and her cousin has left college after the incident. PTI CORR DIP .

