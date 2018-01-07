New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Goa's Dabolim airport has been given the green nod for construction of a parallel taxi track and other associated facilities at a cost of Rs 183.35 crore, according to a senior government official.

Dabolim aerodrome is a naval airport. The cost of the proposed expansion will be shared on a 50:50 basis by the Indian Navy and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and is expected to be executed in 30 months, the official added.

The proposed project will help reduce the runway occupancy time by civil flights at the airport.

"We have already issued a letter giving the environment clearance to the Dabolim airport's proposal. The clearance, however, is subject to the compliance of certain conditions," the official said.

In the proposal, Goa Airport said the project involves development of a full-length parallel taxi track along with associated facilities.

Additional 25 KW power would be required for the project and the same will be sourced from the Navy grid. Additional land would not be required as the project is coming up within the airport boundary, it said.

The proposed project will improve the runway capacity and comfort of passengers. PTI LUX ABM .

