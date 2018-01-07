Panaji, Jan 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was amongst the RSS cadres who participated in the Hindu Chetna Sangam, a mass outreach programme organised by the Hindutva fountainhead across the Konkan region today.

Parrikar, clad in the trademark RSS uniform, participated in the programme held here this evening which was chaired by Sangh national organising secretary Jayant Sahastrabuddhe along with other leaders.

The one-day Sangam organised the event across 17 locations in Goa.

"Hindutva is India's identity and it is based on the Indian culture which is 8,000 years old," Sahastrabuddhe said while addressing a gathering of around 100 swayamsevaks.

He said the Sangam was held to mobilise the Hindu society, cadres and all those who want to contribute towards the progress and development of the nation.

"We need to think about how we need to come together as a Hindu samaj (community) and work towards nationhood and nation," the Sangh leader said.

The events are mainly aimed at reaching to masses and starting new units.

RSS Goa chief Laxman Behre had told reporters on January 4 that the Sangam was aimed at starting RSS local units at places that have remained out of reach for Sangh so far.

The Sangam was planned across 263 talukas of the coastal Konkan region including at 17 places in Goa.

The programmes under the Sangam mainly target the college-going and working youths.

Goa, which comprises two districts, has 22 RSS shakhas. PTI RPS NSK .

