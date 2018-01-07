fiscal: official Ahmedabad, Dec 7 (PTI) The kite making industry in Gujarat, that employs over 48,140 people directly and indirectly, is likely see a growth of just 2.5 per cent this fiscal as compared to last year, an official said today.

"With the growing popularity of International Kite Festival in Gujarat, the kite making industry is also growing steadily. However, this financial year year we expect the kite making industry to generate Rs 625 crore to Rs 630 crore, a growth of just 2.5 per cent against last year," Gujarat Tourism's principal secretary S J Haider told reporters here.

The kite making industry witnessed a 7.5 per cent revenue growth of Rs 615 crore in 2016-17, compared to Rs 572 crore in FY16.

Haider said the marginal slowdown in revenue growth can be attributed to the implementation of the GST which has made it difficult for the industry, which is mostly unorganised.

"However, there is a growth in volume and we expect things to settle down soon," he added.

The 29th International Kite Festival in the state opened for visitors from today and will go on till January 14 in the city here.

Gujarat Governor O P Kohli and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurated the festival.

The chief minister said these festivals are gaining an international popularity and helping in boosting tourism in the state.

"Due to these festivals there is a steady increase in global travellers to the state. This is helping in boosting the tourism industry of Gujarat," Rupani said.

This year about 535 kite fliers are participating in the festival, including 96 from 18 different states, 149 from 44 countries including the US, UK, Israel, Turkey among others and around 290 from different parts of Gujarat.

Besides Ahmedabad, the festival will also be celebrated in other cities of the state, including Palanpur, Dakor, Jamnagar, Surat, Dwarka, Saputara, Rajkot, Vadodara, Pavagadh, Valsad and Gandhidham.

"The International Kite Festival is one of the most important and colourful festivals in Gujarat. The locals also benefit from such festivals as they receive livelihood opportunities," Gujarat Tourism Managing Director Jenu Dewan said. PTI SM GK .

