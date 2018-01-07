London, Jan 7 (PTI) Christian Bale believes that he is "invincible" when it comes to his obsession of giving it all to his acting.

"The Dark Knight" actor, who has gone to great lengths to get his physical appearance right for the characters he plays on screen, said it is his commitment to his work that allows him to give memorable performances.

"I keep thinking I'm invincible. I like obsession. I hope that it stays as healthy obsession," Bale told Metro newspaper.

He famously lost approximately 28 kgs, reducing his body mass to around 54 kgs to portray the role of insomniac, Trevor Reznik in "The Machinist".

Bale added, "There's just always been an image which struck me incredibly. Jimi Hendrix playing guitar, eyes closed, looking like he's in ecstasy, creating beautiful music... And I don't know if I imagined the blood or not but blood flowing from his fingers.

"I don't care if it really happened or not but the point for me is that he completely ignores the pain because of the ecstasy. I enjoy that level of obsession and think that viewers deserve performers to take it to that level if necessary." PTI RB RDS SHD .

