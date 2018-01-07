Koraput (Odisha), Jan 7 (PTI) Tribal-dominated Koraput of Odisha is expected to witness improved road connectivity soon as construction work in several worst-Maoist hit pockets of the district is going on in full swing.

The roads constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana will replace the present narrow and earthen roads full of potholes and craters, said an official adding the work could not be taken up in the past due to various reasons.

"All weather road has been a long-standing demand of people. For the first time, an ambulance reached our village and a patient was shifted last month. The new road will certainly provide better transportation facility to us," said Himirika Nagesh, ward member of Martiguda village under Maoist-hit Bandhugaon block bordering Andhra Pradesh.

The new road will also play a major role in boosting the local economy as villagers will be able to take their produce to the nearest markets, he added.

The villagers are now forced to cross three streams to reach Almonda for marketing and avail medical facilities.

The National Building Construction Corporation has constructed a 5 kilometre road connecting the hill top village with P Silabadi, a town in the vicinity.

Officials said construction of at least 68 roads of 265 km length has been undertaken by the NBCC in 11 blocks during the current financial year at an estimated cost of around Rs 200 crore.

"The roads are in the most inaccessible and difficult locations of the district. Though it is very difficult to execute the projects in those locations, we are committed to provide better connectivity to the villagers with quality roads," said Dhrub Lal Yadav, Project Manager, NBCC.

Rakesh Narayan Sinha, Sonal in-charge of NBCC said, "We have already completed 11 out of the 65 road projects in the district". PTI COR SKN NN .

