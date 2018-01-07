Ahmedabad, Jan 7 (PTI) Kite flyers from across the country and also abroad are participating in an international festival that began here today.

The international kite festival was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at Sabarmati Riverfront here. Governor O P Kohli was also present on the occasion.

Kite enthusiasts from across India and also foreign countries are participating in the week-long festival that is being celebrated across cities in Gujarat.

The state government-sponsored festival will culminate on January 14, which is celebrated as Uttarayan (Makar Sankranti).

Around 150 delegates from 44 countries, including the UK, South Korea, New Zealand, China, Indonesia and Malaysia, have arrived here to participate in the event.

Nearly 100 kite enthusiasts from 18 Indian states and hundreds of them from Ahmedabad also displayed their kite flying skills on the occasion.

Chinese dragon kites and hundreds of kites tied to a single string hogged the limelight.

"People from different countries have come here to fly kites. People from different states are also here. For around eight days, kite festivals will be celebrated in different cities in the state," Rupani told reporters after opening the festival.

He said the festival will give boost to the kite industry which employs around 3 lakh people.

The state Congress, however, criticised the government over spending money in organising the kite festival.

The Opposition party said the BJP government should instead provide relief to thousands of families associated with the kite industry by removing the 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on the sector. PTI KA RSY .

