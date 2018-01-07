Srinagar, Jan 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today launched several developmental and welfare projects to mark the second death anniversary of former chief minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti laid the foundation of the mini-secretariat building at Batamalloo here electronically at a function at the SKICC, an official spokesman said.

The administrative complex, to be built at a cost of Rs 100 crore, would be state-of-the-art and house many of the offices of the district and provincial administration, he said.

The decision to construct a mini-secretariat at Batamalloo was taken by the chief minister during a review meeting of the District Development Board of Srinagar.

Mufti also e-inaugurated several new facilities at the SKIMSÂ– the premier tertiary care hospital at Soura.

The facilities started today include Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Digital Subtraction Angiography, the spokesman said.

Mufti also inaugurated a Rs 2.70 crore worth of equipment and machinery at the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

This would include equipment for physiotherapy, he said.

A pedestrian bridge near the Presentation Convent at Rajbagh over Jhelum river was also inaugurated and foundation stone for a suspension bridge at Dara Shikoh Park at Bijbehara was also laid, the spokesman said. PTI SSB ANB .

