London, Jan 7 (PTI) Jamie Lawson said he would love to write songs for rocker Liam Gallagher.

The singer-songwriter said he is open to pen songs for the "Greedy soul" singer if he wants to have him on board, reported Contactmusic.

"I would love to. But I don't know interested he'd be in the 'Wasn't Expecting That' singer writing for him. I might be a bit too soft. But I would give it a go for sure, I would be very interested in doing that.

"I think he has a very unmistakable voice so to write a song with that in mind would be pretty cool," Lawson said. PTI RB RDS .

