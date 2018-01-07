Kolkata races held here today.

1st Race: THE TELEGRAPH CUP Div. I (abt 1400) Outrider (M/s.J.M.Livestock Pvt.Ltd.) 57.5 Imran Chisty first, Respect 57 Mohit Singh second, Cool Hunter 59.5 C. Alford third and Rachmaninoff 59 S John fourth Not Ran : Antares Won By 1 ½, 3, and L. Neck Time: 1m 26.482 sec Tote: Rs 42/- for win, Rs 14/-, Rs 12/- and Rs 17/- for Places.

Fc: Rs. 96/- Shp: Rs 35/- Thp : Rs 76/- Tanala: Rs 449/- Favourite: Respect Winner trained by Vikash Jaiswal.

-- (More) PTI Corr KKB AH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.