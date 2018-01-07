Chitrakoot (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district tomorrow to address the convocation of a private university.

He will be the chief guest at the seventh annual convocation of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Handicapped University, the only university exclusively for the disabled in India.

On Friday, JRHU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Chandra Dubey had said that the president would give medals to 579 students.

Kovind will later proceed to Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, where he will review projects of Deendayal Research Institute. PTI CORR SMI HMB ABH .

