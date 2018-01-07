Srinagar, Jan 7 (PTI) An over-ground worker (OGW) of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested in north Kashmir's Bandipora district and some arms and ammunition were seized from his possession, police said today.

Acting on a specific information, a police party, along with Marine Commandos (MARCOS), launched a cordon and search operation on the intervening night of January 6 and 7 in the fringes of the Wular lake in Banyari area of Bandipora, a police spokesperson said.

During the wee hours, the police noticed a suspicious person and challenged him to stop, he said.

When the person found himself encircled by the forces, he surrendered, the spokesperson said.

During preliminary investigation, the spokesperson said the identity of the accused has been ascertained as Idress Ahmad Baba, a resident of Asham.

It also came to fore that he was working with banned terrorist outfit the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the spokesperson said.

He said on search a pistol, a pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, an AK 47 magazine, 30 AK rounds, two UBGL grenades and a Chinese hand grenade were seized from his possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB KJ .

