Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) Laxman Rawat defeated his Railways colleague Faisal Khan 4-3 to confirm his semi-final berth in the Kolkata Open 2018 International Invitation Snooker Championship, here today.

Trailing by two frames, Laxman notched up a break of 82 points in the third frame and won next two frames too to take a 3-2 lead.

However, he missed the fifth frame because of a miscalculated shot on yellow but in the decider, he managed to take a lead.

In a do-or-die situation, Faisal tried his best to turn it around but after clearing till blue ball, he miscued for pink as Laxman sealed the issue in a three-and-half-hour battle. PTI TAP SSC SSC .

