Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today paid homage to those gunned down in Netai village in West Midnapore district on this day in 2011.

"On this day in 2011, innocent villagers in Netai were killed by indiscriminate firing," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.

The firing allegedly carried out by CPI(M) workers in Netai had killed nine villagers, including women, and injuring as many as 28 people, on January 7, 2011.

"My homage to the lives lost on that day," Banerjee added.

The CBI is currently investigating the case. PTI SCH NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.