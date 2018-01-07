(Eds: Updates with reax of CM, others) Mangaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) A 47-year-old man who was assaulted by four assailants, apparently in retaliation to the killing of a Hindu activist near here, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here today, police said.

Basheer was attacked at Kottara Chowki near here within hours of 28-year-old Deepak Rao, associated with Bajrang Dal and BJP, being hacked to death at Katipalla on January 3, triggering tension in the communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.

Police said Basheer, who had been battling for life for four days in a private hospital, breathed his last at 8.30 am.

Dubbing as 'inhuman' recent killings in the region, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that his government would not allow anyone to take the law into their hands and stringent measures would be taken against such persons.

Communal politics being played by vested interests should be ended and killing of innocents and creating violence in the name of God and religion would not be tolerated, he said at a function at nearby Belthangady.

He was referring to the incidents of communal violence in Dakshina Kannada district in recent days.

Inaugurating foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects worth Rs 76 crore, Siddaramaiah said an end should be put to communal politics being "played over the bodies of the dead with the sole aim of grabbing power." Police said all the four persons involved in the murderous assault on Basheer, two from the city and two others from Manjeshwar and Kasaragod in Kerala have been arrested.

Basheer's family members decided not to take out a funeral procession and opted to bury him in the premises of a local mosque.

Close relatives were allowed to visit Basheer's home to view the body and the public to pay last respects during funeral at the mosque, police said.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Kamal Pant visited the hospital where Basheer died.

City Police commissioner T R Suresh told reporters that the family had decided not to hold a funeral procession.

Police had made all arrangements to maintain law and order, he said.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah told reporters in Shivamogga that those who behind the series of murders were communal. "Those who perpetrate such crime lack the humanity,Â” he said.

State forest minister Ramanath Rai, who was also present, alleged organisations associated with the RSS were behind the murders.

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, also referring to the death of teenaged boy Mesta in Honnovar in coastal Uttara Kannada district on December 8, termed the incidents unfortunate.

Reddy said both Basheer or Paresh Mesta (murdered on December 6) were not associated with any political outfit.

"That boy (19-year old Mesta) used to go to all the political rallies... Murders have taken place on both sides and both sides are responsible for the spate of murders. You canÂ’t clap with one hand," he told reporters.

Union Minister for Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation D V Sadananda Gowda blamed Congress' "failed governance" for the series of murders in coastal Karnataka.

In a tweet, Gowda charged: Â“The spate of murders in Dakshina Kannada district is an outcome of failed governance of Congress party and misuse of police department for personal gains." Referring to the killing of Deepak, he said "Yesterday it was a Hindu and today it is a Muslim man Basheer. The curses of their families will burn you," he said.

He also asked the Congress leaders to stop "inflammatory speeches" so that peace was restored.

State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa, in a tweet, condoled the death of Basheer and said violence begets violence and created a vicious circle that ends with no justice.

He appealed to the people of Mangaluru to maintain peace and communal harmony.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) blamed the RSS for the killing of Basheer and demanded a probe by a special investigation team.

District PFI Secretary A K Ashraf alleged the killings were aimed at polarisation ahead of state assembly elections.

The PFI had often been blamed by the BJP and RSS for the killings of Hindu activists in the region.

A series of killings of Hindu activists in Dakshina Kannda has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and BJP in recent months. The BJP has alleged that the Congress government had allowed "jihadi forces" to have a field day and to indulge in "wanton killings" of Hindu workers in pursuance of its "vote-bank politics" and minority appeasement.

According to BJP, the number of Hindutva workers who have fallen to the "murderous agenda of jihadi forces" in the state has risen to 22 so far.

The Congress has charged the BJP with polarising the sensitive situation in the region with an aye on the upcoming Assembly polls, which are due early this year. PTI MVG GMS RA VS .

