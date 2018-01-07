Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) A 45-year-old civilian was injured today after being hit by a bullet near the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, the police said.

Mohammad Yousuf, a resident of Pukherni village, was injured apparently from sniper fire from across the border around 7:30 pm, a police official said.

The man was hit by a bullet in the leg and was admitted to a sub-district hospital for treatment, he said. PTI TAS ANB .

