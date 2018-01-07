New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The external affairs ministry's outreach initiative 'Sameep' has held its first engagement, with an Indian diplomat interacting with students of a Jalandhar school.

The objective of the 'Sameep' initiative is to familiarise school and college students about the role and functions of the Ministry of External Affairs and to introduce them to the key elements of India's foreign policy and achievements in a simple manner.

"SAMEEP-Student and MEA Engagement Programme makes debut @ Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar," the ministry said yesterday.

Raghoo Puri, posted at the Indian Embassy in Berlin, interacted with over 150 enthusiastic students answering queries on connecting foreign policy to the common people and Indian Foreign Service as a career option.

The initiative involves visits by officer of the ministry to schools and colleges in their hometown during leave. PTI ASK PYK ASK .

