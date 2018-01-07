Bahraich (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was today killed in a leopard attack near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, a forest official said.

Dharmendra, a resident of a nearby village, had gone out of his house for some work, when the incident occurred, District Forest Officer G P Singh said.

His family members rushed to save him, but he was dead by then, Singh said.

The bereaved family has been given an assistance of Rs 10,000 by the World Wildlife Fund, he added. PTI CORR NAV DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.