Sikar, Jan 7 (PTI) The mortal remains of BSF jawan Sultan Singh were consigned to flames in Kalyanpura village of Sikar district.

Singh died of cardiac arrest on Saturday when he was travelling to his village from Jammu and Kashmir.

His son lit the funeral pyre and two daughters Neha and Pramila took part in the funeral procession yesterday, Deputy SP Rajendra Beniwal said. PTI CORR SDA SNE .

