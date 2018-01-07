Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) In a bid to "build momentum" ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the city in March, the local Congress unit headed by Sanjay Nirupam today launched a campaign to make citizens aware about the "anti people" policies of the NDA government.

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Mumbai in the first week of March. We have decided to generate momentum across Mumbai and asked corporators and local party leaders to hold meetings with people. We want a huge turnout for our public rally," said Sanjay Nirupam, a day after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) decided to retain him as the city unit president.

The AICC also reposed its faith in the leadership of Ashok Chavan as the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

According to party sources, reaching to masses through "Sankalp Sabhas" or meetings is aimed at building the political atmosphere against the government as it would be Gandhi's maiden visit to the city after becoming the party president.

Launching the 'Sankalp Sabha' campaign in suburban Malad, Nirupam said, "This is just the beginning. Rahulji has planned a visit to Mumbai in the first week of March. This campaign will go on for the next two months consistently throughout Mumbai," Nirupam said.

He said the Congress' objective behind launching the outreach campaign was to make citizens aware about the "anti-people" policies of the NDA government.

"The infrastructure of Mumbai is crumbling due to corruption at the civic body level and absolute neglect by the ruling BJP-Sena alliance government," he alleged. PTI ND NSK .

