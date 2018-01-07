(Eds: Updating toll) New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Five men, including a national- level powerlifter, died and one other person was injured after their car met with an accident in the early hours today near the Delhi-Haryana border, police said.

The athlete, Saksham Yadav, who was admitted in "extremely critical" condition at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here succumbed to his injuries this evening.

"He died at 6:38 pm of a cardiac arrest," a senior doctor at the Trauma Centre said, adding that "the family told us that he was revived twice at the Max Hospital".

He had sustained grievous head injuries and severe internal bleeding. He was being attended by a team of doctors, the doctor said.

The accident took place near the Singhu border in Alipur police station area in northwest Delhi, police said.

The driver lost control of the speeding vehicle that first hit a road divider and then a pole, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said, the deceased were identified as Tikamchand, Saurabh, Akash and Harish Roy.

The other injured person was identified as Rohit, he said.

Yadav was first taken to the Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, in northwest Delhi.

"He was taken to the emergency department where he was administered first-aid and stabilised. He was later taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre," a hospital source said.

It was Rohit's birthday and the friends were out celebrating it, the police said.

It is being probed whether it is a case of drunken driving since some liquor bottles were found in the vehicle, they said. PTI SLB KND PLB KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.