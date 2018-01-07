New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Indian Navy will showcase its operational prowess during a major event, starting tomorrow, along the western coast of the country, which will be attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"In the programme, more than ten ships, including aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, a submarine and various naval aircraft will exhibit their combat capabilities and battle readiness," a Defence Ministry statement said today.

Sitharaman will preside over the Navy event which will display the operational might and maritime prowess on January 8-9, it said. PTI MPB KND SC .

