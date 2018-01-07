By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Jan 7 (PTI) Over 30 energy sector players from around the world including India today converged in Nepal to explore the country's hydropower potentials.

The aim of the expo was to assist the Nepal government in achieving its objective of generating 17,000 megawatt (MW) of hydro electricity in the next seven years, said Vijaya Sagar Pradhan, managing director of Expo and Event Management private limited, the main organiser of the event.

Over 30 hydropower generators, producers of electrical equipments, investors, consultants and designers from Nepal, India, China, South Korea, Norway, Germany, Brazil, Italy, Sweden and Austria showcased their products and services at the three-day expo 'Himalayan Hydro Expo 2018'.

Italy's CMC, Germany's VOITH; BFL, CRYSTAL, FLOVEL from India, VAPTECH - Bulgaria, MAVEL - Czech Republic, Powerchina, CSEC from China among others participated.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari inaugurated the exhibition on Friday and said Nepal could not utilise its huge hydropower potential due to various reasons and that, it produced only 700 MW of hydro-electricity in the last one hundred years.

The president urged private players to join hand with the government in harnessing Nepal's immense hydro potentials.

She also called for more foreign investment in the sector for attaining economic prosperity. PTI SBP CPS .

