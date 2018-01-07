Chennai, Jan 7(PTI) The newly appointed Vice Chancellors of Periyar and Bharathidasan Universities today called on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan here.

Purohit, who is also the Chancellor of Periyar University appointed P Kolandaivel as its Vice Chancellor, yesterday.

Similarly, he appointed P Manisankar as the Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirapalli.

The two academicians would hold the post for a period of three years upon assumption of office, an official release said.

Following their appointment, the Vice-Chancellors had called on Purohit today, it said. PTI VIJ ROH .

