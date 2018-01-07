Shimla, Jan 7 (PTI) The hills and valleys of Himachal shivered under biting cold conditions as mercury dropped further and stayed two to three degrees below normal at most of the places.

Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti experienced the coldest night with a low of minus 12.6 degrees Celsius while Kalpa and Manali shivered at minus 5.0 degrees Celsius.

The high altitude tribal areas reeled under arctic conditions with minimum temperatures ranging between minus 15 and minus 22 degrees Celsius while mercury hovered at freezing point at most of the places.

Bhuntar recorded minimum temperature at minus 1.0 degrees Celsius while Sundernagar, Solan and Shimla groaned under piercing cold wave conditions with mercury dipping to minus 0.4 degrees, 0.6 degrees and 1.3 degrees, followed by 1.5 degrees in Palampur, 2.0 degrees in Una, 4.6 degrees in Nahan and 5.2 degrees Celsius in Dharamshala.

The maximum temperatures also dropped marginally and Una was hottest with a high of 21.7 degrees, followed by 19.1 degrees in Sundernagar, 17.5 degrees in Bhuntar, 17.4 degrees in Solan, 14.9 degrees in Palampur, 13.4 degrees in Dharamshala, 12.5 degrees in Shimla and 9.0 degrees in Kalpa and minus 0.3 degrees Celsius in Keylong.

The MeT office here has predicted dry weather in the region over the next six days while temperatures would stay two to three degrees below normal, indicating continuation of cold wave in the state. PTI PCL SNE .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.