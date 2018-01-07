Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) Visitors at the iconic Victoria Memorial in the city can now book tickets online, an official release said today.

Union Culture Secretary Raghvendra Singh today launched the e-ticketing facility. Two automated ticket vending machines were also inaugurated on the occasion, which would be placed at the South and North gates of the famous landmark of the city.

Ticket to the garden that costs Rs 10 over the counter will be priced around Rs 11 when booking online, while the Rs 20 ticket, that includes both the garden and the museum, will be charged around Rs 22.

Foreigners will have to shell out Rs 200 for the online ticket, the release said. PTI AKB JM .

