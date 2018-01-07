Gwalior, Jan 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here today to address a conference of top police officers from various states.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, MP ministers Narottam Mishra, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya and Maya Singh, and city Mayor Vivek Shejwalkar welcomed the prime minister at the airport.

Modi will address the two-day annual conference at the Border Security Force's Academy at Tekanpur in the district.

Top police officers share and discuss security-related issues at the conference of the directors general of police (DGPs) and the inspectors general of police (IGPs) of various states.

The prime minister had earlier addressed the conferences at Guwahati in 2014, Dhordo in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch in 2015 and at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad in 2016.

The event was postponed from its December schedule last year due to administrative issues and tight work schedule of the prime minister and the home minister, official sources had earlier said.

"At the last meeting, issues such as cross-border terrorism and radicalisation were discussed in detail. The prime minister had emphasised the importance of leadership, soft skills and collective training. He specifically mentioned the importance of technology and human interface for the police force," a release said. PTI COR LAL GK .

