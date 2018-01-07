Tekanpur (MP), Jan 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held "focused discussions" with top police officers on the security situation in the country and how to further tighten the security apparatus.

Modi had day-long deliberations with the top security brass of the country at the annual DGPs and IGPs conference being held here at the BSF Academy.

"Had focussed discussions with groups of officers on specific areas of policing and security," he tweeted.

The prime minister said that at the conference, there were "insightful presentations and fruitful discussions on aspects relating to our security apparatus".

"There was also a presentation on the implementation status of decisions taken during the last three years," he tweeted.

Officials privy to the closed-door meeting said the prime minister stressed the need for further tightening country's security apparatus, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast and the Naxal-affected areas.

Around 250 top officers from the state police forces and central police organisations are taking part in the three-day meet.

Yesterday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said terror infrastructure in Pakistan continues to exist and the neighbouring country was leaving no stone unturned to instigate the youths of Jammu and Kashmir against India.

Singh had also asked the police officers to take strong action against riots and desecration of religious places.

The conference of the DGPs and IGPs is an annual affair, where senior police officers of the states and Centre meet and discuss issues.

Following a directive of Modi, the home ministry has been organising the conference outside the national capital since it came to power in 2014.

The last three conferences were held in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch and Hyderabad.

During the last meeting in Hyderabad, issues such as cross-border terrorism and radicalisation were discussed in detail.

As desired by the prime minister, the home ministry this year announced the names of 10 best-performing police stations in the country.

While addressing the the DGPs conference in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch, Modi had said the police officers should devise a parameter to identify the best police stations in the country.

Accordingly, R S Puram police station in Coimbatore followed by Hyderabad's Panjagutta were named as the top two best-performing police stations in the country in different parameters, including crime control and serving the people.

