New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Central Information Commission has directed the Haryana Police to provide security to an RTI applicant who allegedly received threats to his life for seeking information about the impersonation scandal in the appointments in the Employees' State Insurance Corporation.

The case pertains to RTI activist Harinder Dhingra, who has approached the commission with an urgent petition claiming that threats started after the CIC posted its order seeking details of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory report which analysed admit cards and records related to appointments in the ESIC.

Dhingra, in his petition filed on January 5, said he has received multiple threats to his life since then and also asked to stop his efforts to secure information about the impersonation scandal in the appointments of LDCs and SSO (Inspectors) in the corporation.

"The delay in not providing information by the ESIC has exposed me to risk of being physically harmed and as such it is prayed that the ESIC is directed to provide information and also put it on public domain so that risk to the appellant is minimised," Dhingra said.

Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu noted that the "threats are serious in nature and the risk to life and liberty of the appellant might have increased".

"The Commission directs Baljit Singh Sandhu, Director General of Police, Haryana to urgently act on this complaint and provide adequate security to Harinder Dhingra and his family members, besides informing him about the action taken and submit compliance report to the Commission...," Acharyulu said.

He also directed Raj Kumar, the director general of the ESIC and Arun Kumar, insurance commissioner in the Union labour and employment department, to initiate necessary steps to secure the life and safety of Dhingra and his family members, besides instructing speedy investigation and strict action against the culprits, who are behind the threats.

He also asked them to file a compliance report immediately.

"The copy of this Order shall be served on the Union Home Minister, the Chief Minister of Haryana and the Home Minister of Haryana urgently for necessary action and shall be dispatched to the concerned parties...by post and by email," he said. PTI ABS SC .

