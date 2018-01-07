New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The following are PTI's top stories at 5:30 pm: STORIES ON THE WIRE Nation DEL5 BIZ-JAITLEY-ELECTORAL BONDS Govt open to proposals to further cleanse pol funding: Jaitley New Delhi: The electoral bonds mechanism is a substantial improvement in transparency over the present system and the government is open to suggestions to further cleanse political funding, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said today.

DEL8 DL-ACCIDENT-2NDLD POWERLIFTER 4 killed, national-level powerlifter hurt in road accident New Delhi: Four men died and two others, including a national-level powerlifter, were injured after their car met with an accident in the early hours today near the Delhi- Haryana border in northwest Delhi, police said.

DEL6 DL-QUAKE 6.0-magnitude quake hits Myanmar-India Border Region New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale hit the Myanmar-India (Manipur) Border Region this afternoon.

DEL7 RAILWAY-FREE LOADERS Panel pulls up Railways for free passes in luxury trains New Delhi: A Parliamentary Standing Committee has pulled up the Railways for giving "freeloaders" complimentary tickets to travel on luxury trains even though they have been running with an occupancy of just 30 per cent. By Chitrita Sanyal DES10 WCD-ADOPTION SHERIN Sherin Mathews death: India suspends US adoption agency New Delhi: The Centre has suspended an American adoption agency for "negligence" in its assessment of adoptive parents of three-year-old India-born Sherin Mathews who died in the US, government sources said.

LGB2 MH-COURT-FIRE-REMAND Kamala Mills fire: Mojo's Bistro owner sent to police custody till Jan 12 Mumbai: A court here today remanded Yug Pathak, the son of a retired IPS officer and one of the owners of the Mojo's Bistro pub, to a five-day police custody in connection with the deadly fire at the Kamala Mills compound here on December 29, which had claimed 14 lives.

DEL9 UP-SAFFRON-POLICE STATION Now saffron colour decorates Lucknow police station Lucknow: The colour saffron appears to be gradually spreading across Uttar Pradesh, with parts of a nearly 80- year-old police station in the state capital being given a splash of the colour, days after the Haj office here was painted orange.

Foreign FGN10 PAK-FISHERMEN Pakistan releases 147 Indian fishermen Islamabad: Pakistan frees 147 Indian fishermen who were imprisoned in Karachi eight months ago for allegedly fishing in its territorial waters, according to a media report.

FGN9 PAK-LD US Pak will continue to have engagement with US despite fund freeze: Janjua Karachi: Pakistan says it will continue to have engagement with the US "as far as possible" despite the Trump administration suspending over USD 2 billion in military assistance citing Islamabad's failure to clamp down on terror groups in the country.

FGN8 US-PAK-2NDLD CHINA 'China could convince Pak for dismantling terror safe havens' Washington: With the Trump administration determined to eliminate terror safe havens in Pakistan, the US is hoping that China will play a helpful role in convincing its close ally that it is in its national interest to crackdown on these sanctuaries, a senior White House official says. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 CHINA-2NDLD SHIP 32 missing as oil tanker collides with vessel off China coast Beijing: Thirty-two crew members, mostly Iranians, go missing after a tanker carrying oil from Iran to South Korea collided with a cargo ship and caught fire off the coast of east China. By K J M Varma PTI IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.