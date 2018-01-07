woes Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) Office bearers of Rashtriya Kisan Manch today submitted a memorandum to the Sitapur district administration highlighting the hardships faced by sugarcane growers.

"We have submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate of Biswa tehsil in Sitapur district drawing his attention towards the hardships faced by the sugarcane farmers," President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit told reporters here.

He alleged that sugarcane farmers are forced to sell their produce at very low prices, thereby incurring losses.

