Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) Relatives of a woman who died at a hospital in suburban Dombivali assaulted the staff and ransacked the hospital today evening, police said.

Police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said that a case was being registered currently at the Manpada police station.

Narkar informed that the ruckus started after Neelam Patil (25) of Nilje village died while being treated at the hospital for pneumonia. PTI COR BNM .

