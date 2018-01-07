Tokyo, Jan 7 (AP) US military personnel appear to have removed part of the main rotor on a Marine Corps helicopter that made an emergency landing on a beach in Japan's southern Okinawa islands.

Japanese television showed personnel in dark green uniforms using stepladders on the beach today to reach the rotor, and then handing down a large part and carting it away.

The Marines confirmed in a statement that the UH-1Y helicopter landed on a small island after indications that the main rotor was moving at too high a speed.

No one was injured in the incident yesterday afternoon.

The Marines said the cause was under investigation.

The US maintains a major military presence in Okinawa.

The bases are a source of friction with the local government and residents. (AP) KIS .

