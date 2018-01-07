Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Severe cold conditions kept normal life out of gear in Rajasthan where Churu was recorded as the coldest place, registering a minimum of 1 degrees Celsius.

Mount Abu and Sikar shivered at 2 degrees Celsius while Pilani, Sriganganagar, Bhilwara, Chittogrgarh and Bikaner recorded minimum of 3, 3.1, 4, 5 and 5.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Night temperatures in other places was between 6 to 10.3 degrees Celsius, according to Meteorological Department here.

Dense fog also occurred at isolated areas in the state.

