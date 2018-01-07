Severe cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan
By PTI | Published: 07th January 2018 03:39 PM |
Last Updated: 07th January 2018 03:47 PM | A+A A- |
Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Severe cold conditions kept normal life out of gear in Rajasthan where Churu was recorded as the coldest place, registering a minimum of 1 degrees Celsius.
Mount Abu and Sikar shivered at 2 degrees Celsius while Pilani, Sriganganagar, Bhilwara, Chittogrgarh and Bikaner recorded minimum of 3, 3.1, 4, 5 and 5.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Night temperatures in other places was between 6 to 10.3 degrees Celsius, according to Meteorological Department here.
Dense fog also occurred at isolated areas in the state.
PTI SDA KJ .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.