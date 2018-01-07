Balrampur (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were today arrested and smack worth Rs 20 lakh was seized from them in Hasuadol village, police said.

They were arrested during a joint raid conducted by the state police and the crime branch sleuths, Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said.

Those arrested were identified as Manju (32), Samaydeen (35) and Rajesh Kumar (25), he said.

The police also seized cash worth Rs 2 lakh cash from them, the official said, adding that they were being interrogated. PTI COR SMI KJ .

