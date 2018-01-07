Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) Union Minister Smriti Irani today watched the English premiere of "Eknathji One Life-One Mission with Governor Banwarilal Purohit at a multiplex in the city.

"Attended English premiere of the film 'Eknathji' in Chennai along with Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu Shri Banwrilal Purohit ji." Irani tweeted.

"My compliments to Vivekananda Kendra for representing 'One Life-One Mission' of Eknathji Ranade on the silver screen", she said and shared some of the pictures of the movie in her official twitter handle.

Eknath ji Ranade constructed the Swami Vivekananda Memorial in Kanyakumari.

Purohit hailed 'Eknath ji Ranade' as a 'towering personality' and said he accomplished the impossible task of constructing a memorial for Swami Vivekananda at the southern tip of the country, where the three seas meet.

"It is a matter of pride and honour for me to be associated with the centenary celebrations of Mananeeya Eknath ji Ranade by being present here today to unveil to the world, his greatness through a film made about him", he said.

"Eknath ji being a 'spiritual' and a 'social personality' possessed a detached interior and pragmatic exterior which made him 'unique'", he said.

"I am sure that the film has succeeded in bringing out all the facets of this legendary personality", he said.

Vivekananda Kendra is producing 'Eknathji One Life-One Mission', directed by Sudarshan Aravamudhan and Manoj Krishnan.

The movie is set in the backdrop of Eknathji's life from the 1920s to 1980.

The cinematographer is Padmesh Marthandan and actor Ajay Rohilla has enacted the role of Enathji. PTI VIJ APR APR .

