Tiruneveli bizman's son held in Chennai robbery case
By PTI | Published: 07th January 2018 10:51 PM |
Last Updated: 07th January 2018 10:47 PM | A+A A- |
Tirunelveli (TN), Jan 7 (PTI) The son of a businessman here was today arrested in connection with a robbery case by the police from Chennai.
The man was arrested following a raid at the house of the businessman at Sindhupoondhurai Selvinagar and taken to Chennai for further investigations, local police said.
Police seized a gun and some bullets, they said without divulging any further information. PTI SSN VS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.