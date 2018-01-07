Tirunelveli (TN), Jan 7 (PTI) The son of a businessman here was today arrested in connection with a robbery case by the police from Chennai.

The man was arrested following a raid at the house of the businessman at Sindhupoondhurai Selvinagar and taken to Chennai for further investigations, local police said.

Police seized a gun and some bullets, they said without divulging any further information. PTI SSN VS .

