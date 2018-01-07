Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today asserted that he has briefed DMK working president M K Stalin about the steps taken by the government to end the transport workers strike.

In a statement here, he expressed anguish over what he called "one-sided" statement issued by the DMK on Stalin's interaction with him over phone yesterday on the strike by the transport unions over wage revision.

Palaniswami said he was pained to read in newspapers the DMK's statement that he did not inform Stalin on the steps to be take by his government to end the four-day old strike.

The chief minister said he told Stalin that the government had conducted 23 rounds of meetings with the transport unions' members over their demands since they went on the agitation and also asked the opposition leader to ask the unions backed by DMK to withdraw the strike.

"I informed him (Stalin) that the government has proposed to increase the hike on wages to a maximum of Rs 11,361 and a minimum of Rs 2,684 which is comparatively higher than what was given in the past", Palaniswami said.

Stalin had yesterday telephoned Palaniswami and urged him to hold talks with the transport unions to end the stalemate.

Meanwhile, responding to Palaniswami's statement, Stalin said he had urged the Chief Minister to hold talks with the agitating employees instead of the ministers holding meetings with them.

"It is not only my view. It is the opinion of all the opposition parties", the DMK working president told reporters.

Meanwhile, a meeting of DMK district secretaries today requested the Chief Minister to directly intervene and address the issues raised by the transport union members to end the strike. PTI VIJ RC VS RC .

